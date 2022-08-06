Telugu Mahila, Yuvatha activists demand action against Hindupur MP

Ongole: The TDP wings Telugu Mahila, Telugu Yuvatha and Telugu Vidyarthi organised a protest at the NT Rama Rao statue at Addanki Bus Stand centre in Ongole on Saturday against the alleged ugly and abusive behaviour of some YSR Congress Party leaders and demanded the government to take action against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav.

The Telugu Yuvatha Ongole Lok Sabha constituency president Muthana Srinivasulu, Telugu Mahila leaders Alla Venkataratnam, Nalam Narsamma, Kusuma Kumari and others expressed anger against YSRCP MP and demanded him to explain what he wants to convey to the society with his ugly behaviour.

They said that Madhav wouldn't have dared to act in such a manner if the Chief Minister had taken action his partymen who abused women earlier. They said the silence of the Chief Minister was encouraging his party leaders to continue to misbehave with women. They demanded that the Chief Minister expel such leaders from the YSRCP.