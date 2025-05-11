Telugu Shakti president criticise Gajuwaka MLA’s anti-TDP policies

Visakhapatnam: TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has allied with the YSRCP and indulging in anti-TDP policies, alleged Telugu Shakti president BV Ram.

At a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he pointed out that the attitude of the MLA has totally changed over the months to mar the TDP’s brand image.

Forming a committee, Ram called for a probe into the activities carried out by the TDP state president. “In the pretext of having complete support of the HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Palla Srinivasa Rao has been carrying out several activities against the party’s policies. He should be removed from the post of the TDP state president with immediate effect as he doesn’t deserve it,” the Telugu Shakti president emphasised.

Exuding confidence in the HRD Minister, Ram mentioned that Lokesh will never support such people with double standards, adding that Telugu Shakti will always strive for the people’s welfare and for TDP. Further, Ram reiterated that he conducted several party events and service-oriented programmes in the district even before 2024 elections unconditionally. “I have never expected any post but always kept my focus on serving the party and people,” Ram continued.

Soon, a charitable trust in the name of Ram’s father will be initiated.“It will be operated under the banner of BVR Charitable Trust and a number of service-oriented activities will be taken up through the endeavour,” the Telugu Shakti president added.

The conference was held in the presence of BJP leaders K Ratna Kumari, V Radha Krishna, K SureshBabu, V Vamsi Babu, among others.