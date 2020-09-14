Temple chariot at Antarvedi will be ready by next February: Vellampalli Srinivas Rao

Andhra Pradesh minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas said that the Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy's Kalyanotsavam will be held by next February. He said that it would be conducted taking the views of all and directed the officials to make preparations to build the chariot with the same shape. On Monday, Minister Velampalli had a meeting with the Commissioner of the Department P. Brahmina Rao at the camp office of the Minister of Brahmin Street.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the chariot at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi, East Godavari district, will be constructed soon. Meanwhile, the structure of the chariot to be built was discussed and the design of constructing of the chariot at 41 feet high.

Velampally said the entire six-wheeled chariot is being made into seven floors. In addition to the construction of a new chariot wherein 95 lakh rupees will be spent for the repair of the hospital. To this end, proposals have been made under the auspices of the endowments department, said Minister Velampalli. The meeting was attended by P. Arjuna Rao, Commissioner, Department of Revenue, and SE Srinivasa Rao.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi in East Godavari district on last Saturday night. Swami's chariot was burnt in this incident. However, there are many doubts as to how the fire started and criticisms are heard that it was not an accident and something fishy. The AP government has also become serious over the Antarvedi incident in this context and issued a GO transferring the case to the CBI.