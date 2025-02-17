Temples major sources of revenue for development: Andhra CM

Tirupati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that temples are spiritual centres but are also major sources of revenue for development.

Addressing the International Temple Convention and Expo (ITCX-2025) in this temple town, CM Naidu said that temple tourism is playing a key role in national development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the evolving role of temples as economic and cultural hubs, estimating temple-related activities in India at Rs 6 lakh crore.

CM Naidu outlined his vision of a self-sustaining, technology-driven temple ecosystem, blending faith with modern governance.

He said that everyone is looking towards spirituality.

"Several devotees are donating crores of rupees. We are using these donations for the welfare of the poor," he added.

He told the participants that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's initiation of the 'Annadanam' scheme in 1983-84 has since grown to a corpus of Rs 2,000 crore in Sri Venkateswara Temple.

Likewise, the Pranadanam scheme, launched by him in 2003 with a corpus of Rs 440 crore, continues to fund life-saving efforts.

The Chief Minister announced that his government would establish Balaji temples in every state capital and across major international cities to unite devotees and promote spiritual heritage globally.

The TTD and ITCX will collaborate on expanding temple presence worldwide, he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu, ITCX Founder Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni, and others attended the inaugural ceremony of the three-day expo.

The event is being attended by 1,581 temples from various countries. There are 685 virtual attendees. It features 111 speakers, 15 workshops, and 60 stalls.

Recognising India's first-mover advantage in technology adoption, CM Naidu advocated for integrating AI, digital tools, and fintech solutions to enhance temple administration.

He stressed that while India is at the forefront of technological advancements, faith remains irreplaceable.

"ITCX 2025 focuses on AI integration, sustainability, security, and financial transparency," the CM said.

He called for efficient fund management, AI-powered surveillance, RFID-based tokens for crowd control, and digital governance to ensure seamless temple operations.

The Andhra Pradesh government's initiatives include an IVRS-based feedback system and mechanised sanitation for maintaining temple hygiene.

The Chief Minister has announced key reforms to enhance temple security and ensure self-sustaining temple management.

As part of these efforts, temple Trust Boards will be expanded to include members from the Brahmin and Nayee Brahmin communities.

A dedicated committee will be formed to oversee temple security, while a Temple Tourism Committee, comprising Ministers from the Forest, Endowment, and Tourism departments, will be established to promote religious tourism.

He announced that the Dharmika Parishad will be strengthened under the Endowments Act to improve governance.

Demonstrating the government's commitment to temple preservation, Rs 134 crore from the Common Good Fund has been allocated for temple renovations in the past seven months.

With 27,000 temples and 21 crore annual pilgrims, Andhra Pradesh remains a spiritual powerhouse.

CM Naidu emphasised enhancing 'archaka' (priest) remuneration, increasing the stipend for unemployed Vedic scholars to Rs 3,000, and ensuring greater autonomy in temple and Vedic affairs.

"We are building Amaravati as the abode of angels, inspired by Devendra's capital, and we urge devotees to visit after their Balaji darshan," he said.

Additionally, he committed to preserving Tirumala's 75 per cent green cover and promoting environmental sustainability.

"Serving God is serving humanity," he affirmed, advocating for temples to drive social impact.

He reaffirmed his commitment to zero corruption in temple management.

Stating the family system is the biggest strength of the country, he said temples have a key role in the protection of culture and heritage.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the temples in the country have a very long history.

"Foreigners are astonished to see temples in South India. They ask how such temples were built thousands of years ago," he said, adding that in those times students were taught in temple premises.

CM Fadnavis mentioned that 55 per cent of tourists do pilgrimage tours.

"Temples are interlinked with our culture. The role of temples is inseparable from our life," he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that at a time when Kumbh Mela is underway in Prayagraj, temple Kumbh Mela is happening in Tirupati.

"States, culture, language, and dress may be different but we are all one. Practising Sanatana Dharma is the duty of all of us," he said, hoping that such events help in universalising Hindu Dharma.