Temporary hospital for Covid patients to come up in Tadipatri

Tadipatri (Anantapur): The state government in a bid to further expand services to covid patients has decided to set up a temporary hospital near Arjas Steel factory in the town, according to Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana.

The Minister along with MLA Kethi Reddy, MP Talari Rangaiah and District Collector Gandham Chandrudu have identified a place for setting up a temporary hospital with 500 oxygen beds facility. The hospital will also cater to the nearby Kurnool and Kadapa districts bordering the town. They also visited the liquid oxygen plant being run by Arjas Steels on the company premises here on Saturday. Arjas Steels factory director Jayaprakash Devaraj briefed the visiting dignitaries about the oxygen production.

Collector Chandrudu also held discussions with Roman Catholic Church father David Arlappa and Church School head sister Selina, who offered to give their school premises for setting up the temporary hospital.