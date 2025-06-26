Ten latecomers denied entry at UGC NET exam

Rajamahendravaram: Around ten candidates who arrived late to the UGC NET exam centre at Rajiv Gandhi Degree College here on Wednesday faced disappointment as they were denied entry. Despite being only one to five minutes late, all of them were turned away. Prior instructions stated that candidates should report by 8:30 am.

The candidates expressed anguish, stating that denying entry for a delay of even a minute was harsh. They blamed the lack of proper transport facilities and long-distance travel for the minor delays. Sumaanjali Hemakiran, who came from Jangareddygudem, said she had travelled 70 kilometres for the exam and was stopped from entering the hall just for being a minute late. She explained that the APSRTC bus scheduled for 5:40 am departed at 6:00 am, causing the delay. She also pointed out that during the previous NET exam in February at the same centre, candidates arriving even 15 minutes late were allowed. The current strictness over a five-minute delay, she said, was unfair.

Many candidates said their months of preparation and effort went in vain and that they were left deeply disappointed. Sumaanjali mentioned she had filed a complaint with UGC higher officials.