Tense op ends after tiger’s capture in Kurmapuram

Rajamahendravaram: Forest officials and a rescue team on Friday captured a tiger that had terrorised East Godavari district for nearly a week. The animal was finally trapped at Kurmapuram village in Rayavaram mandal after a tense operation lasting several hours.

The tiger was first sighted in broad daylight, sparking panic as it ran through streets and paddy fields. Villagers alerted officials after hearing roars from an abandoned house. Attempts to tranquilise it failed, forcing the tiger to flee across fields before taking shelter in a cattle shed. A second dart fired by forest staff finally sedated the animal, which collapsed and was secured in a rescue cage near the panchayat office.

For five days, the tiger had roamed Rajamahendravaram Rural, Seethanagaram and Rajanagaram mandals, killing nine cattle and appearing in viral videos. To aid the capture, the forest department brought in five experts from Pune-based NGO Rescue, which has rehabilitated over 7,000 wild animals since 2007. District Forest Officer Prabhakar Rao said 25 trap cameras, thermal drones and three cages were deployed to track the tiger. Officials confirmed the animal will be released into a safe forest area after completing necessary procedures.