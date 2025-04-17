Tension at Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's house

Tension erupted at the residence of former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's residence as he prepared to depart for SV Goshala alongside MP Gurumurthy, former Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, and YSRCP activists.

The group was halted by police, leading to a confrontation between the YSRCP activists and law enforcement officers. The activists reportedly engaged in disorderly conduct and heated arguments with the police.

In light of the incident, authorities have advised political leaders to avoid visiting the Goshala in large groups to prevent further unrest.

It may be recalled that Tirupati has become the epicentre of political tension following allegations regarding the deaths of cows at the SV cowshed. Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy claimed that 400 cows died within just a few months, prompting outrage and controversy. However, leaders of the coalition parties, including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), have staunchly denied these allegations, labelling them as untrue.