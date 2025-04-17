Live
- B’luru molestation case: Accused hid for 10 days with help from home guard girlfriend
- Gemini Live’s Screen and Camera Sharing Now Free for All Android Users
- India to grow by 6.5 pc in 2025 amid global slump: UN report
- Tension at Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's house
- Grand Alliance's meeting in Patna today; Tejashwi's leadership may be finalised
- IPL 2025: Du Plessis needs to be checked by physios for availability against GT, says Axar
- Rahul Gandhi on two-day US visit from April 21
- Kurnool to lead in literacy: DRO
- Abhishek Nayar, T. Dilip, Soham Desai likely to be removed from India men’s support staff: Sources
- Govt unveils ‘Mana Mitra’ on WhatsApp
Tension at Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's house
Tension erupted at the residence of former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's residence as he prepared to depart for SV Goshala alongside MP...
Tension erupted at the residence of former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's residence as he prepared to depart for SV Goshala alongside MP Gurumurthy, former Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, and YSRCP activists.
The group was halted by police, leading to a confrontation between the YSRCP activists and law enforcement officers. The activists reportedly engaged in disorderly conduct and heated arguments with the police.
In light of the incident, authorities have advised political leaders to avoid visiting the Goshala in large groups to prevent further unrest.
It may be recalled that Tirupati has become the epicentre of political tension following allegations regarding the deaths of cows at the SV cowshed. Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy claimed that 400 cows died within just a few months, prompting outrage and controversy. However, leaders of the coalition parties, including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), have staunchly denied these allegations, labelling them as untrue.