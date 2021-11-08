Tension erupts in Anantapur as students protest against merger of aided college in govt.

The student unions in the Anantapur district have raised concerns against the merger of aided colleges and schools in government. SFI and AISF student unions protested with students at SBN College in the city demanding that the SSBN college-school merger decision be reverted.



It is learned that the management has already agreed to the merger and submitted the relevant document to the education authorities while the move was opposed by students and student unions. The students today expressed concern that the burden of fees could not be borne by the students if the school is privatized.



Upon learning of the matter, the police rushed to the college and dispersed the agitators. A scuffle ensued between the police and the students and some of the students threw stones at the police while the latter has lathi-charged the students. One student was seriously injured.



Several students were later taken into custody and taken to the police station. The students alleged that the police acted violently against them while protesting peacefully.