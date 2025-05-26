Terror linked accused questioned for third day

Vizianagaram: The investigation into the high-profile bomb conspiracy case intensified as questioning of key suspects Siraj and Sameer entered its third day, on Sunday. The interrogation is currently un-derway at the Police Training College, led by teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Counter Intelligence, and local police.

The probe is going to dig out the terror links, financial transactions, and the broader explo-sives conspiracy. Officials are closely examining Siraj’s social media posts, with a particular focus on a post flagged by a revenue officer from Visakhapatnam, whose identity is now un-der scrutiny.

The suspects are currently in custodial interrogation, as multiple agencies investigate the ter-ror angle. The NIA has recorded lengthy statements from both Siraj and Sameer. Investigators plan to take them to Hyderabad for scene reconstruction, while probing meetings allegedly held in the city.

Social media activities, especially a handle named “Magic Lantern”, have emerged as a key communication platform for the accused. Authorities have identified a group of 12 members spanning Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, allegedly linked to the plot.

Investigators are also tracking funds reportedly originating from Saudi-based handlers, with ₹40 lakh traced to Sameer’s account. Statements from the suspects’ families have been rec-orded as the multi-agency probe digs deeper into cross-border terror finance networks. On the otherside, the investigation agencies are probing another angle of creating a team with some hardcore followers to be converted into human bombs. As per the information, Siraj has converted around 20 persons into human bombs to plan blasts in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengalore, Delhi and even in Vizianagaram. The investigation is going to find out the persons to are converted into human bombs and on the way to find out them.