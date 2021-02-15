Three children drown in local tank in Nellore

Nellore: Three children reportedly drowned when they ventured into the tank for swimming at Bujabuja Nellore area on Sunday. The parents came to know it on Monday when the kids failed to reach home. The victims have been identified as SK Alim, 13, Parlapalli Sai, 13, and Mopuru Rajesh, 13, of Chemudugunta area in Venkatachalam mandal.

The children entered Nakkala Colony tank on Sunday afternoon and they failed to come back. Parents informed the police about the missing children and the police observed three cycles and their clothes on the bank. Police started search operations to recover the bodies from the tank.