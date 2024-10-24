Three dead and two injured in bus and car collision in Annamayya district

In a tragic accident near Rajanagar in the Koduru Mandal of Annamayya District, a collision between a bus and an Innova car resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left two others seriously injured.

The incident occurred as the occupants of the car were en route to a wedding reception, traveling from Kurnool to Tirupati. Reports indicate that emergency responders treated one of the injured passengers at the scene, while the other two were confirmed deceased shortly thereafter.

The victims have been identified as Ravuri Prem Kumar (51) and his daughter Ravuri Vasavi (47), both residents of Elluru Nagar in Kurnool district, along with Kamishetti Sujatha (40), who lived in Narasimha Reddy Nagar, also in Kurnool district.

The injured passengers were promptly transported to Railway Kodur Government Hospital for medical treatment.

The police arrived at the accident site to initiate rescue operations and have registered a case to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.