Three die in auto-van collision at Pithapuram

Pithapuram (Kakinada district) In a tragic road accident that took place on Friday at Virava village in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency, three people lost their lives. The accident occurred near the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) when an auto-rickshaw and a van collided head-on.

Auto driver Kaldari Rajababu died on the spot. Two other passengers in the auto, Galinka Kannababu and Chinnababu, were seriously injured and rushed to Kakinada Government Hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Another person, Kaldari Ramesh, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, all the victims were returning home from Mallam after attending a family function when the accident took place.

Deputy Chief Minister and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the incident.

He said he had sought a detailed report from the district officials and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed the authorities to initiate necessary measures to support the affected families through government aid.