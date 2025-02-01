Three killed after two bikes collide in Guntur district

In a devastating road accident in the Guntur district, three teenagers tragically lost their lives following a collision involving two two-wheelers. The victims, Juturi David Raju and Medala Govardhan, both 18 years old, were riding towards Kurnutala village when their bike collided with another bike ride by Balaram 22 near Etukur.

Witnesses reported that the collision took place as the teenagers approached the area, resulting in serious injuries to all involved. Other motorists quickly alerted the police. Despite the rapid response, the three youths succumbed to their injuries en route to the Government General Hospital (GGH).

The news of the accident has devastated the families of the victims, who gathered at the hospital in tears over the loss of their sons.

The police have registered a case and are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.