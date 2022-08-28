Three people dead as a car overturns in Keshapuram in Annamayya district

Three people were killed when a car overturned at Keshapuram in Annamayya district. Going into the details, brothers Gafar Khan and Muktiyar from Chinnamande mandal along with another were going to Madanapally in a car and were returning.

The car lost control and crashed into a tree at Anjaneya Swamy temple in Keshapuram and rammed into the crop fields..

Ghafar Khan and Muktiyar died on the spot while the other died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for postmortem. They registered a case and are investigating it further.