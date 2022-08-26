Tiger caught on camera once again after four months in Vizianagaram

The Royal Bengal Tiger was caught again on the camera installed by the forest officials in Vizianagaram. The forest officials who found that a cow was killed on Sunday in a garden on the outskirts of Puligommi village in Merakamudidam mandal of Vizianagaram district and have installed four CCTV cameras at the dead body.



The CCTV Cameras captured scenes of a tiger coming to the area on Monday night to take away the remaining corposes of cow. District Forest Officer (DFO) Shambangi Venkatesh said that the images have been sent to the Wildlife Institute in Guntur for analysis.

According to the preliminary examination, it is a male tiger. The forest department officials suspect that this is the same tiger that has been seen in many places in Kakinada, Anakapalli and Vizianagaram districts four months back.

Another cow was attacked by a tiger on Wednesday midnight near Harijan Paltheru village on the border of Bobbili-Badangi mandal under the Bobbili forest range of Vizianagaram district. Farmers who found the carcass on Thursday morning informed the forest department officials. The forest department officials who found the footprints of the tiger are estimating that it has moved northwards towards Alajangi and Piridi villages in Bobbili mandal based on those footprints.