Tirumala Chary to receive President’s Medal today

Vijayawada: Assistant Superintendent of Police from Andhra Pradesh Ravi Manohara Karamcheti Tirumala Chary will receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) on the occasion of Republic Day 2026, marking a significant honour for his exemplary and long-standing service in the police force.

Several personnel from Andhra Pradesh Police and the Correctional Services Department have been selected for these prestigious recognitions for their commitment and meritorious performance.

As part of the honours, the Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM) have been awarded to 15 officers and personnel from Andhra Pradesh Police.

The recipients include Vikrama Rao Kamavarapu, Sub-Inspector; Krishna Mohan Singala, Additional Superintendent of Police; Narasimha Rao Kundeti, Inspector/ARMR; Siva Reddy Rayapu, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Srinivasa Reddy Chinnaavula, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Rangaiah Galla, Head Constable; Jayaram Katari, Armed Police Sub-Inspector; Gangadhara Rao Madasu, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Narasimhulu Kalidevi, Head Constable; Venkatakrishna Muneswara Rao Eatha, AR Sub-Inspector; Abraham Annaladasu, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Ramakrishna Koppisetti, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Venkata Sesha Naga Mallikarjuna Rao Polavarapu, Assistant Commandant; Shaik Shafi Ulla, Sub-Inspector; and Rama Rao Karajada, Assistant Commandant.

In the Correctional Services category, Ravi Babu Gollapothu, Jailor, has been selected for the medal. Venkata Krishna Prasad Donepudi, Chief Head Warder, and Ananda Rao Gera, Head Warder, have also been honoured for their dedicated service.

The awardees have been congratulated for their discipline, professionalism and outstanding contribution to public service in the state.