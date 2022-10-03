Tirumala deity rides on Suryaprabha Vahanam on seventh day of Brahmotsavams

The Annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams are going on in a grand manner at for the last seven days. As part of the festivities, Lord Venkateswara Swamy appeared riding on Suryaprabha vehicle on the seventh day and offered blessings to the devotees while riding on a vehicle in the Mada streets.

A huge number of devotees flocked to see Malayappa Swamy in the vehicle service. The bhajan and dance troupes added glamour to the procession. It is the belief of the devotees that the darshan of Tirumala deity on the Suryaprabha Vahanam will bring all success.

It is their belief that taking blessings of the deity on the Suryaprabha Vahanam will fetch health and wealth.

Meanwhile, Lord Venkateswara Swamy will appear to the devotees riding Chandraprabha Vahanam today evening. On the occasion of Brahmotsavam, the temple authorities have made all the arrangements so that the devotees do not face any trouble.