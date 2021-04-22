Tirupati corporation resolves to shut trade and business by 7 pm amid spike in Covid-19 cases

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) decided to shut down all trade and business activities by 7 pm to contain Covid cases which is alarmingly increasing in the pilgrim City.

The Corporation at its maiden meeting held here on Thursday took a decision to this effect.

The meet presided by Mayor Dr R Sirisha also passed a resolution congratulating TTD for declaring Anjanadri on the holy Tirumala hills as the birth place of Lord Anjaneya.

It may note here that Covid cases spreading fast in Tirupati resulting in Covid care centres Sri Padmavati Nilayam at Tiruchanur and Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati full to its capacity of about two thousand positive cases in quarantine in the two centres while district authorities readying to start five more Covid centres reveal the scary Covid scenario in the city.

Bonhomie marked the first meeting of the corporation with newly elected Corporators attended the meet greeting each other before Corporation official meeting commenced. City MLA who is Corporation ex-officio member urged the Corporators to strive their best in serving people and further development of the city to become the best city in the State. Corporation Commissioner PS Girish was also present