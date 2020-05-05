Tirupati: Finally, boozers get their doses

Tirupati: The day started for the boozers with much hope that they could get the liquor bottles after a long gap of 43 days with the shops are allowed to open from Monday.

They have waited patiently from the morning itself eagerly to get their chance of buying liquor, though the government has clearly announced that the shops will be opened during 11 am to 7 pm only. But due to server problems, the sales started only around 12 noon. Some shopkeepers have broke coconuts and lit camphor before opening the shops. Unfazed by the increased prices of liquor, people were seen buying in multiple quantities of various brands.

Excise and police sleuths had a tough time in controlling the boozers who were anxious to get their turn for purchasing. People were seen standing in long queues without caring the scorching sun. At some areas even women were seen buying liquor.

N Sudheer Babu, Assistant Excise Superintendent told The Hans India that out of 178 liquor outlets in Tirupati excise district, 144 shops have been opened leaving out 31 shops in containment zones. Another three shops had to be closed following protests by women in Papanaidupet as they were located in residential colonies.

In Tirupati municipal corporation limits out of 44 shops, 27 were opened and the remaining 17 are in containment areas. As entire Srikalahasti is in containment area, all 10 shops were kept closed there. He opined that the initial rush would not be there in the days to come.

Meanwhile, liquor sales were suspended for the day from afternoon at the outlets in border areas as police were unable to control the crowds who have come mostly from Tamil Nadu.