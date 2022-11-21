Tirupati: Goddess as Vaikuntanatha enthralls devotees

Tirupati: Goddess Sri Padmavathi as Vaikuntanatha on Peddasesha Vahanm blessed Her devotees on the second day of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur on Monday.

The Goddess took out a celestial ride on the seven hooded Pedda Sesha Vahanam amidst the royal entourage of Radha, Gaja, Turaga, Padadi Dalams - the colourful paraphernalia and glided along the Mada streets surrounding the shrine in Tiruchanur, enthralling the devotees who stood on both sides of the streets to witness the Vahana Seva while many devotees offered Haratis to the Goddess during the Vahana Seva conducted between 8 am and 10 am. The series of cultural programmes performed by different artistes at Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva was a feast to the eyes of devotees.

Chandamelam, a unique type of drumbeat, by a 13-member team led by Govindamani from Kollam, Kerala stood as a special attraction and the Lambadi dance by 16 artistes from Telangana also remained cynosure of all eyes. Kolatam and Chekka Bhajana added more colour and zest to the spiritual event. JEO Veerabrahmam, deputy EO Lokanatham, AEO Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.

Four spiritual books published by the TTD were released in front of Pedda Sesha Vahanam on Monday in Tiruchanur Brahmotsavams. The books included Utsava Sara Sangraham part 1 and 2, Sahasra Kalasa Sthapanam, Tirumala Toli Gadapa Kadapa and Pancharatra Agama Sastra translation work.

Later in the evening, Goddess Padmavathi in the form of Saraswathi was taken in a procession on Hamsa Vahanam in Tiruchanur.