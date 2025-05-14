Tirupati MLA prays at Tiruttani temple for prime minister

Tirupati: Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu performed special poojas and offered prayers to Lord Subramanyeswara in Tiruttani,Tamilnadu on Tuesday speaking on occasion he said following the success of operation sindoor revealing the strength of our Indian army and prime minister Modi statesmanship I prayed lord Muruga to showering his blessings on prime minister Modi for his long life and also continue service to the nation.

He said god’s blessing is essential for prime minister Modi to serve the nation and he visited the Shrine following the direction of janasena party chief and deputy chief minister pavankalyan who saw to the party leaders to visit the temples of muruga seeking his blessings of prime minister.

He said the killing of innocent 26 tourists in kashmir moved pavankalyan very much and he felt that at this juncture divine blessings also neede for our country and offer special prayers in the temple.