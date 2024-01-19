Live
- Kids approved crunch
- Supreme Court to hear YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition in DA case in a while
- ‘Piku’ star Swaroopa Ghosh shines in Indo-British Drama ‘A Game of Two Halves’
- AWS to invest over $15 bn in Japan to expand data centres
- Krishna Geeti: A spectacular Kuchipudi performance
- IMD issues red alert for north India, cold day & dense fog to continue for next five days
- Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court dismisses convicts’ pleas seeking more time to surrender
- Deve Gowda to attend ‘Prana Pratishtha’ event with family
- Students build replica of Ram temple with diyas
- 88% Indian professionals considering new jobs in 2024
Just In
Tirupati MP Gurumurthy and others arrived in Vijayawada to witness Ambedkar statue launch
Highlights
Tirupati MP and Satyavedu Constituency Coordinator Maddila Gurumurthy, leaders and activists of Satyavedu Constituency arrived to Vijayawada for the...
Tirupati MP and Satyavedu Constituency Coordinator Maddila Gurumurthy, leaders and activists of Satyavedu Constituency arrived to Vijayawada for the unveiling of Dr. BR Ambedkar statue from Satyavedu Constituency.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS