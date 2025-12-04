Tirupati MP renews call for Balaji Railway Division

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has once again pushed for the long-pending Balaji Railway Division, highlighting that the demand for it has grown significantly in recent times. The MP, along with Rajya Sabha member and Railway Standing Committee member Meda Raghunadha Reddy, met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Wednesday to present several key requests related to railway development in Tirupati district.

They explained that strengthening railway services in the region and improving passenger facilities require urgent attention.

The MPs stressed that Tirupati, one of the busiest pilgrimage centres in the country, needs an exclusive railway division to address administrative delays and service gaps that arise due to the current split of railway lines among multiple divisions.

They stated that the ongoing Rs 300-crore upgrade of Tirupati railway station further supports the need for forming the Balaji Division.

Gurumoorthy reminded the minister that he had earlier raised this issue twice in Parliament.

The MPs also requested immediate approval for a foot overbridge at the Tirupati West railway station. They said the closure of the southern exit has caused serious inconvenience to residents of MR Palle, Padmavathi Nagar, SV Nagar and Ullipenta, and that a foot overbridge is essential for safe movement.

The MPs further asked for stoppages of select express trains at Vendodu and Naidupeta, including Navajivan Express, Bhagat Ki Kothi Express and Ernakulam Express, and urged the restoration of stoppage for Krishna Express, Tirupati–Puri Express, Tirumala Express and local passenger services between Tirupati and Gudur.