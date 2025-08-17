Tirupati reverberates with ‘Hare Krishna’ chants as city marks Krishnashtami

Tirupati: The pilgrim city of Tirupati came alive on Saturday with grand celebrations of Krishnashtami, as thousands of devotees thronged temples to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

The biggest draw of the day was the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Hare Krishna Lotus Temple, where over one lakh devotees were estimated to have offered prayers and took part in the festivities.

By early morning, Hare Krishna Road, where the temple is located, was packed with worshippers. The chants of Hare Rama, Hare Krishna echoed through the streets, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

The ISKCON temple was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, drawing admiration from visitors.

Special bhajans and cultural programmes were organised throughout the day, with devotees participating enthusiastically. In the evening, the traditional Utlotsavam became the highlight, as groups of youngsters tried to reach a hanging pot while others playfully sprayed water to stop them – a recreation of Lord Krishna’s childhood pranks.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu also joined the celebrations at ISKCON, where temple authorities arranged for his darshan. He later offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the city’s people.

The MLA lauded the arrangements made by the temple management to provide hassle free darshan to the devotees.

Police put in place heavy security and traffic diversions to ensure smooth movement of devotees around the temple area. Thanks to the arrangements, the celebrations went off peacefully despite the massive crowd.

Other temples across Tirupati also saw steady footfall.

At the Sri Venugopala Swamy temple near Palani theatre, special rituals were held, and Annadanam was organised for devotees who could not make it to the crowded ISKCON temple.