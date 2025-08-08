Live
Tirupati rly station security reviewed amid redevelopment
IG-PCSC Aroma Singh stresses adoption of tech-driven security measures
Tirupati: A high-level security review meeting was held at Tirupati Railway Station on Thursday, led by Aroma Singh Thakur, Inspector General and Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-PCSC) of South Central Railway. The inspection was part of the ongoing station redevelopment programme, which aims to modernise infrastructure and significantly bolster passenger safety.
Aroma Singh was accompanied by Akash Kumar Jaiswal, Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC) of Guntakal Division, and K Rajagopala Reddy, Assistant Security Commissioner (ASC). As part of the visit, a comprehensive presentation on redevelopment progress was given by Deputy Chief Engineer Vamana Moorthy highlighting construction milestones and enhancements to passenger amenities.
The security review focused on critical areas including the expansion of CCTV surveillance networks, upgradation of security tools such as Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), baggage scanners, and walkie-talkies. Officials also evaluated strategies to ensure smooth passenger and vehicular flow within the station premises. A proposal to deploy drone-based surveillance to monitor crowd movement, yard activity, and night-time security was also deliberated during the session.
The IG stressed the importance of adopting proactive, technology-driven security measures and enhancing coordination among various departments to ensure seamless safety operations. Following the site review, she chaired a detailed meeting with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) inspectors from the Renigunta sub-division to assess the handling of high-value theft cases involving passengers.
Project Coordinator for Station Redevelopment Nirmal Kumar, RPF Inspectors M Sandeep Kumar, Ashirvadam (Tirupati), Yatheendra, Y Venkateswarlu (Renigunta), Boya Kumar (Chittoor), and other security personnel were present.