Tirupati Shilparamam development stuck on paper despite grand plans

Tirupati: The ambitious plan to transform Shilparamams across the State into major cultural and tourism hubs has remained largely on paper, with the proposed development of Tirupati Shilparamam yet to move forward despite repeated announcements over the years.

The State government had earlier envisioned strengthening the network of Shilparamams by setting up new centres in districts where they did not exist and upgrading the existing ones with modern facilities and improved branding. The initiative was aimed at promoting the rich traditional arts, crafts and cultural heritage of rural Andhra Pradesh through the AP Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society (SACCS).

Tirupati, regarded as the spiritual capital of the State, was identified as a key location with strong potential to attract tourists and pilgrims if developed on a larger scale, similar to the well-known Hyderabad Shilparamam. However, despite the initial enthusiasm, the project has seen little progress over the past decade.

During the TDP government’s 2014–19 tenure, a detailed blueprint was prepared to revamp the Tirupati facility along with the one in Visakhapatnam. The proposal estimated an investment of about Rs 120 crore for Tirupati, including nearly Rs 100 crore through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Kshetra Architects prepared a master plan that included acquiring an additional 10 acres adjoining the existing 17.5-acre campus to introduce new attractions and visitor amenities.

The plan proposed a landmark entrance structure rising 90 to 100 feet, symbolically designed to reflect the seven hills of Tirumala, while retaining the existing Dasavataras installations. The Shilparamam was to be reorganised into six themed zones with upgraded infrastructure besides the parking zone. The six zones include Arts & Crafts village, convention centre, water rides arena, amusement rides arena, guest rooms with Spa facility and light and sound show arena.

Renovation of existing stalls, addition of new craft outlets, establishment of handicrafts and village museums, landscaped pathways, greenery, musical fountains and an air-conditioned hall were also part of the proposal to make the complex financially self-sustaining. During the YSRCP’s tenure, GO Ms No 22 was issued on November 18, 2021 providing incentives to M/s Gardencity Realty Pvt Ltd, Bangalore for the development of a five star hotel and convention centre under ‘Hyatt’ brand with 225 rooms and 1,500 seating convention centre at the Shilparamam premises with an investment of Rs 204 cr.