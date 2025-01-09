Tirupati Stampede Tragedy: Minister Anagani Satya Prasad to Visit Injured

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede incident in Tirupati that claimed the lives of six individuals, State Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has promptly traveled to the city to offer support to the affected devotees. The minister is scheduled to arrive at Ruia Hospital at 9:45 AM this Thursday to meet with the injured and assess their medical needs.

Expressing his sorrow over the incident, Minister Anagani stated that the loss of life has profoundly affected him. In response to the unfolding situation, Collector Venkateswara Rao has already directed the Minister to ensure that enhanced medical facilities are made available for those injured in the stampede.

Following his visit to the hospital, Minister Anagani will convene a review meeting with the Collector and other officials to discuss the current situation and necessary actions moving forward.

In light of the tragedy, the cabinet sub-committee meeting initially scheduled for Thursday, which aimed to address the creation of 20 lakh jobs in alignment with election promises, has been postponed. Additionally, a meeting at the Secretariat under Minister Lokesh has also been delayed, as many ministers are prioritizing visits to the victims of the incident.

As the community mourns the loss, authorities are focused on providing support and ensuring the welfare of those injured in this unfortunate event.