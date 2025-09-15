Tirupati to get bus station with all modern amenities

Secretariat (Velagapudi): In a move to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to build a modern, high-tech bus station in Tirupati. The new station is designed to handle about one lakh passengers daily and will feature extensive commercial and passenger facilities.

During a review meeting on Sunday with officials from National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), the Chief Minister inspected five different design models for the project.

The new facility will be built on a 13-acre plot and will include space to accommodate up to 150 buses at one time, two separate entry and exit points for buses to manage traffic flow, commercial complex, shopping malls, and multiplexes, a helipad and a ropeway system, solar rooftop panels to generate electricity for the station’s needs. In anticipation of a future all-electric fleet, the station will be equipped with charging facilities for every bus.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to further refine the designs and hold a meeting with all stakeholders to move the project forward. He also directed them to prepare plans for modernizing all bus stations across the State.