Tirupati: Traffic curbs in city from today to complete Srinivasa Sethu

Tirupati: In view of Srinivasa Sethu flyover works between Reliance Mart and RTC bus stand, traffic was diverted with effect from Thursday.

The diversion made to facilitate the completion of last and 4th phase of Srinivasam flyover works including erection of girder on ROB and pillars, SP P Parameswar Reddy said informing that it will be in force for a month as requested by the Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the contractor of the flyover.

Accordingly, the vehicles coming from Piler and Madanapalli to Tirupati have to pass through Cherlopalli junction, Alipiri Bypass road, Kapila Theertham Nandi circle, Srinivasam flyover to RTC bus stand.

Vehicles coming from Chittoor and Bengaluru should pass through the service road at Noor Hotel junction on Chandragiri outskirts to Cherlopalli cross-Zoo park-Alipiri- Nandi circle flyover and RTC bus stand.

Vehicles coming from Kadapa, Kurnool and Hyderabad should take a U-turn at Karakambadi RUB near Kattaputtalamma gudi to Mangalam-Ramee guestline Hotel-Chintala Chenu road while the vehicles coming from Srikalahasti (Nellore, Vijayawada etc) also should take diversion at Ramana Vilas hotel junction near Renigunta-Karakambadi RUB-Mangalam- Ramee guestline Hotel- Chintala Chenu-RTC bus stand.

Vehicles coming from Chennai should follow the route from Gajulamandyam junction-Ramana villas hotel junction (Renigunta)- Karakambadi RUB-Mangalam, Ramee Guestline hotel-Chintalachenu road. While the vehicles coming from Tiruchanur should take diversion at Y junction near Mango market-Ramanuja circle-Hero Honda showroom railway line crossing-Chintalachenu road and the vehicles from Vedurukuppam Pachikapallam should be allowed only up to Annamayya circle in the city.

The vehicles from city going to Srikalahasti, Chennai, Kadapa diverted to Leela Mahal junction-Karakambadi RuB and vehicles towards Madanapalle, Chittoor, Bengaluru are allowed through Srinivasam flyover near RTC bus station-Kapila Theertham-Alipiri bypass road-Cherlopalli junction and vehicles towards Tiruchanur should take Chintalachenu-Railway Gate-Renigunta road, Ramanuja circle,Lakshmipuram circle route.

The SP urged the people to cooperate with the police department and follow the traffic diversions.

It may be noted here that three phases of Srinivasa Sethu flyover i.e from Kapilatheertham road to Srinivasam TTD pilgrim complex, Karakambadi road to Keela Mahal junction and Renigunta and Tiruchanur road linking with the flyover were completed and thrown open for traffic. The flyover works which began in 2019 was originally scheduled to be completed in 2020 but due to various reasons the works were delayed for more than three years.