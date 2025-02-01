  • Menu
TNSF slams YSRCP's 'Fee Struggle' programme as political stunt

TNSF slams YSRCP’s ‘Fee Struggle’ programme as political stunt
Highlights

Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) leaders have criticised the YSRCP for launching the 'Fee Struggle' programme on February 5, calling it a political agenda rather than a student welfare initiative.

Tirupati: Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) leaders have criticised the YSRCP for launching the ‘Fee Struggle’ programme on February 5, calling it a political agenda rather than a student welfare initiative.

At a press meet held at Sri Venkateswara University, TNSF Tirupati district president Kotte Hemanth Royal, Chittoor district president Thyagaraju, State secretary R K Naidu and city president Venkatesh Yadav accused YSRCP of misleading students.

They alleged that former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy rebranded the existing fee reimbursement scheme as ‘Vidya Deevena’ and delayed payments, causing hardships for students.

They also pointed out that the current government has already released Rs 788 crore to clear pending dues, ensuring students get their certificates. The leaders warned colleges against harassing students over fees and pledged to take strict action if such issues persist. Several TNSF members participated in the meeting.

