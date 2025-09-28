Today’s Alankaram: Sri Maha Chandi Devi Avataram

Vijayawada: On the seventh day of the11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeelaadri in Vijayawada, Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi will be adorned as Sri Maha Chandi Devi Avataram on Ashvayuja Shuddha Sashti, September 28 (Sunday).

According to temple traditions, Sri Maha Chandi Amma represents the combined divine power (Trishakti) of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. She emerged to protect the righteous, punish evil forces, and accomplish the will of the deities. Devotees believe that worshipping Sri Maha Chandi Devi is equivalent to praying to all deities, as she embodies multiple divine forms. It is said that by her grace, one attains education, wealth, and fame, enemies are pacified, wishes are fulfilled, and ultimate victory isachieved.