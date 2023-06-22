Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 22-06-2023

1. On the nineth day of Varahi Yatra, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will be holding meeting with the local people at 10 AM in Amalapuram of in Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district followed by Janavani at Sri Satyanaraya Gardens at 11 AM. Read More

2. Vijayawada: Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu condemning the remarks of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan asking people to revolt against Jagan Mohan Reddy government, said why should people revolt against the YSRCP government. Terming the coming elections as a contest between the poor and capitalists, the minister said that the capitalists will face defeat. Read More

3. A fire broke out from a private travel bus on the Bitragunta National Highway in Gadjumalli mandal in Prakasam district, however, there were no casualties reported as the passengers got off from the bus safely after the driver alerted them. Read More

4. Ongole: The district administration, various organisations and institutions celebrated International Yoga Day on Wednesday. District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar participated in the 9th International Yoga Day, organised by AYUSH department in association with UPAS Super Specialty Hospital at Bachala Balaiah Kalyana Mandapam in Ongole. He said that practicing yoga is the best way to achieve physical and mental health and live in peace. He advised public to make yoga a routine in life, to protect their health from the daily tensions. Read More

5. Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said there are plenty of opportunities to the RTC employees to get promotions in the corporation and urged the trainees of the RTC to work with discipline and dedication after they get postings. Read More



