Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asserted here on Monday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating the scam of the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) after finding prima facie evidence on the role of N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

2. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government has brought changes in the purchase and procurement of paddy without involving the millers and to provide minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.

3. APSRTC NTR district Public Transport Department (PTD) officer M Yesu Danam said that they will give RTC buses on a rent basis in view of the public demand such as wedding moments and other functions.

4. Thousands of people attended the 'Seema Garjana' (Roar of Rayalaseema) here in support of the YSRCP government's plan to build three state capitals.

5. To promote innovation in life sciences and encourage the support of its alumni, GITAM is planning to set up a BioNEST incubation center, said its vice-chancellor Prof Dayananda Siddavattam.



