Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Andhra Pradesh: General secretary of Jana Sena Party Sankar Rao says the Chief Minister has not done anything to Narsipatnam or North Andhra in the last 40 months





2. Party senior leader Ayyanna Patrudu says laying foundation stones for colleges that have no permission is nothing but deceiving people





3. The police department has announced some restrictions on the New Year celebrations in the pilgrim city. Superintendent of Police Parameswar Reddy said that no permission will be given to celebrate the event in public places and permissions are required to conduct DJ events. Greeting the residents on the New Year, he said that stringent action will be initiated on those, who take part in bike races or car races and there was no question of compromising on law and order situation.





4. The advocates of Kurnool Bar Association alleged that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cheated them in the name of establishing judiciary capital in Kurnool.





5. Historian MyNaa Swamy said that Lepakshi has all the qualifications to get UNESCO recognition. Participating as the chief guest at the distribution of certificates to students held at Balaji College on Friday, he praised the engineering ingenuity of Lepakshi Veerabhadra Temple complex for having India's highest sculptural wealth and mural paintings.




























