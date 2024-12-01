‘Top Hats and Tail Coats’ book gets launched

Visakhapatnam : Former judge of Supreme Court Jasti Chelameswar said that truth is far greater than anything else and there is a need to understand it from a deeper perspective and adhere to it.

Speaking at the launch of a book ‘Top Hats and Tail Coats’ authored by Prayaga Murali Mohana Krishna in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the former Supreme Court Judge emphasised that one can learn as many languages as they wish to but should not try to show their dominance over other languages. He recalled some of the experiences and challenges he faced due to language barrier.

Further, he appreciated the author for bringing out the book that would inspire the readers.

Spiritual leader and founder of Sri Peetham, Kakinada Swami Paripoornananda Saraswati pointed out that taking out false campaigning has now become common. Efforts and agitations taken to protect mother tongue and native language are commendable, he appreciated.

Former Rajya Sabha member and national president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Parishad mentioned that the book authored by Murali Mohana Krishna reflects the soul of Indians.

Author of the book Murali Mohana Krishna stressed that it is not appropriate to get carried away by one’s physical appearance. Sharing details of the book, Sanyasi Ram from the US said, the book comprises the author’s experiences and his honest traits.