Traffic diversion from tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: Vehicular traffic on the main road between Nidadavolu and Tadepalligudem will be temporarily diverted from Thursday (June 19) due to the ongoing construction of the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Nidadavolu. This was announced by Nidadavolu Tahsildar B Nagaraju Naik, following directives issued by Kovvur RDO Rani Sushmita. As per the new traffic regulations, vehicles traveling between Rajamahendravaram/Kovvur and Tadepalligudem will have to use alternate routes until further notice. The changes are as follows:

Rajamahendravaram to Tadepalligudem: Vehicles must travel via I Pangidi and Nallajerla.

Tadepalligudem to Rajamahendravaram: Vehicles will follow the same route in reverse.

Rajamahendravaram to Tadepalligudem via Kovvur: Vehicles will be diverted through Vijjeswaram – Gopavaram – D. Muppavaram – Kanuru – Tanuku. Nidadavolu to Tadepalligudem: Vehicles must take the Korumamidi – Apparaopeta route. Authorities have advised commuters and transport operators to note these diversion routes and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.