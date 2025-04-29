Traffic police get respite through cool jackets

Visakhapatnam: The City Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi on Monday distributed radium cool jackets to the police personnel working in the traffic wing.

The Commissioner of Police took the decision to provide relief to the traffic police from the summer heat and facilitated special jackets to them so that they work comfortably.

An inspector and sub-inspector from the traffic department visited Delhi to study the new technology at a ‘Traffic Expo’ held last year.

A company named 98°Fahren Inc. in Gurugram of Haryana showcased the cool jackets at the expo. The jackets are designed to provide cooling to the traffic personnel working and get relief from the heat. The city police procured these jackets from Gurugram with the help of donors. Later, the cool jackets worth Rs.5 lakh were purchased and distributed to the traffic police.

The special feature of this cool jacket is that if they are immersed in normal temperature water, their temperature drops by eight degrees. These jackets are useful for the traffic personnel to perform their duties efficiently. Also, these jackets can also be used normally during winter. Since they have radium stickers, they can be worn at nights for better visibility.