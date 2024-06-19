Live
Training for advocates on mediation begins
Rajamahendravaram: A mediation training programme for lawyers organised by the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC), the State Legal Services Authority, and the East Godavari District Legal Services Authority (EG DLSA) commenced here on Tuesday. The training will continue for five days till June 22.
District Principal Judge Gandham Sunitha inaugurated the training programme and said that time can be saved through mediation. The solution will be quick and amicable and there would be no costs involved. Geetha Devi, B Sreekumar, and R Vijaya Kamala from Bangalore and Chennai attended as potential trainers to impart mediation skill training to lawyers.
Permanent Lok Adalat Chairman A Gayatri Devi, District Legal Services Authority Secretary K Prakash Babu and lawyers from various courts of the joint East Godavari district were present.