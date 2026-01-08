Training to strengthen chilli FPOs begins

Rajamahendravaram: The National Institute for Commercial Agriculture Research (ICAR-NIRCA) director Dr M Seshu Madhav has stated that Indian chilli can access premium domestic and international markets if farmers follow quality standards with an export-oriented approach.

A three-day training programme on ‘Chilli Farmer Producer Organisations Governance, Post-Harvest Management and Export Market Linkages’ began at ICAR–NIRCA here on Wednesday. Dr Madhav participated as the chief guest. He said strengthening governance, quality management and market readiness of chilli-based Farmer Producer Organisations was essential to improve farmers’ incomes and global competitiveness.

The programme is being organised jointly by ICAR–NIRCA, CII Foundation and Orkla India Limited and will continue till January 9. Organisers said the initiative aims to build the capacity of chilli-based FPOs and prepare them for export markets. A technical bulletin related to the training programme was released on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Dr E Karuna, Professor at Dr YSR Horticultural University, stressed the need for collective marketing strategies to enhance farmers’ earnings.

CEOs and directors of chilli-based FPOs from Ballari district in Karnataka are participating in the programme. They represent organisations actively involved in chilli production, aggregation, and marketing.

As part of the training, an exposure visit to the Guntur chilli market yard will be organised on January 9 to provide a practical understanding of the export-oriented chilli trade.

CII Foundation representative and FPO Programme Manager for Karnataka, Vikram M Nimbal, and Orkla India Limited Senior Manager Procurement R Selvaraj, spoke on the importance of institutional linkages and adherence to quality standards.

Representatives from various organisations, including Pawan Kumar, Malatesh JM, Prithvi and Mohan Reddy were present.