Treasure-hunting gang arrested

Kanigiri: Prakasam district police have successfully arrested six members of a treasure-hunting gang involved in illegal excavations at a temple site.

The incident occurred on August 22 at approximately 5:30 am at Ranganayaka Swamy temple in the forest area of Mallappasela, Nandanavanam Panchayat, Hanumanthunipadu mandal. The gang had been conducting unauthorised excavations for several days, hoping to find buried gold treasures from ancient temples. When locals attempted to stop them, the accused attacked with axes and sickles, prompting the victims to flee and return with village residents. However, the gang had already escaped by then. Following a complaint by locals, Hanumanuthunipadu police launched a comprehensive investigation utilising technical expertise. The six arrested individuals, aged between 22 and 61 years and from various villages in Hanumanthunipadu and Kanigiri areas, were apprehended on Thursday night in Kanigiri.

The police seized a TATA ACE vehicle, three plastic containers, two axes, and two sickles used in the crime, and are trying to locate four more suspects still at large.

SP Damodar praised the investigation team, including DSP Sai Eswar Yashwant, CI Khajawali, SI Madhavarao, and constables, for their exemplary work in solving this case.