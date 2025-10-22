Tributes paid to police martyrs

Anantapur: The Police Commemoration Day was observed with great respect at the Sri Sathya Sai District Police Office premises on Tuesday.

District Collector A Syam Prasad and Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar jointly paid rich tributes to the police martyrs, calling their sacrifices for the nation and society “unforgettable.” Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the police system is vital to democracy, playing a key role in maintaining peace and suppressing anti-social and anti-national forces. “Police officers work tirelessly, often without rest or holidays, dedicating their lives for public safety,” he said.

He described the police as symbols of discipline, protection, and service, and urged officers to perform their duties with honesty and compassion while upholding law and order.

SP S Satish Kumar recalled that October 21 is observed annually in memory of ten CRPF personnel, including DSP Dharam Singh, who were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in Ladakh in 1959. He stated that from September 2024 to August 2025, 191 police personnel across India, including five from Andhra Pradesh, laid down their lives in the line of duty.