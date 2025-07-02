TTD cautions devotees against falling prey to touts

Tirupati: TTD once again cautioned its devotees not to fall prey to middlemen for obtaining darshan tickets and accommodation. In a statement on Tuesday, the TTD said that a person operating a Facebook page titled ‘Vaishnava Yatras’ under the name of Peddinti Prabhakaracharyulu is falsely promoting the availability of Srivari Abhishekam, Arjitha Sevas, VIP Break Darshan, and Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets.

TTD cautioned the devotees not to trust such fake individuals or websites. All tickets must be booked only through the official TTD website. It also warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who attempt to cheat devotees in the name of Srivari Darshan tickets.