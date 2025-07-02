Live
- Three chain snatchers held, Rs 13L worth gold recovered
- MP bats for devpt of Nellore district
- Food For Thought: TG govt to issue 2 lakh new ration cards soon
- Bhu Bharati portal: Over 8 lakh applications registered
- Tirupati Mayor overlooked for national conference
- US foreign aid cuts can cause 14M deaths by 2030
- Cabinet nod to upgrade TN highway
- Eye On 2036 Olympics… Union Cabinet approves National Sports Policy
- Don-Elon Break-Up: Version 2 - Trump–Musk feud flares over ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
- Sri Kalyana Venkateswara rides Hanumantha Vahanam
TTD cautions devotees against falling prey to touts
Highlights
TTD once again cautioned its devotees not to fall prey to middlemen for obtaining darshan tickets and accommodation.
Tirupati: TTD once again cautioned its devotees not to fall prey to middlemen for obtaining darshan tickets and accommodation. In a statement on Tuesday, the TTD said that a person operating a Facebook page titled ‘Vaishnava Yatras’ under the name of Peddinti Prabhakaracharyulu is falsely promoting the availability of Srivari Abhishekam, Arjitha Sevas, VIP Break Darshan, and Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets.
TTD cautioned the devotees not to trust such fake individuals or websites. All tickets must be booked only through the official TTD website. It also warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who attempt to cheat devotees in the name of Srivari Darshan tickets.
Next Story