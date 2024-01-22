Live
- Mastering AI literacy and digital skills
- 10 predictions for EdTech and higher education ahead of India's Union Budget 2024
- Ram Temple inauguration: Leave of Bihar cops cancelled till Jan 27
- India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from Bengaluru to Mumbai
- Republic Day 2024: Creative decor ideas to infuse patriotic vibes into your home
- Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple, asks Rahul Gandhi
- Iran FM voices readiness to enhance cooperation with Kuwait
- Israel cannot build peace only by military means, two-state solution only way forward: EU
- Govt’s faster testing for electronics to reduce device launch time by half: ICEA
- BJP in Bihar claims police not allowing religious events
Just In
TTD chairman hands over laddus to Trust representatives
Tirumala: TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy visited Ayodhya Rama Mandiram on Sunday. He will be participating in the Prana Pratistha Mahotsavam of...
Tirumala: TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy visited Ayodhya Rama Mandiram on Sunday. He will be participating in the Prana Pratistha Mahotsavam of Sri Bala Rama on Monday (January 22). Ayodhya Rama Mandir Trust representative Sadhvi Ritambari welcomed Karunakara Reddy on his arrival at Sri Rama Mandiram. Later, he visited Ram Temple and participated in the special pujas being held on the occasion.
Later the chairman handed over one lakh laddus, specially prepared at Tirumala Srivari Temple, to the representatives of Ram Mandir Trust to distribute among the devotees participating in the Rama Mandir opening ceremony scheduled on Monday.
The TTD chief spoke to the artists and representatives of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who arrived in Ayodhya from various States besides Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking to the media, Karunakara Reddy said that Sri Venkateswara Swamy, who shines as Swayam Bhu (Self-manifested) in Tirumala in Kali Yuga, was Sri Ramachandra Murthy in Treta Yuga. He expressed his happiness that being the first servant of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he was lucky enough to participate in the prestigious and historical opening ceremony of Rama Mandiram. He extended his warm wishes to those, who contributed to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and to all the devotees participating in the opening ceremony of the temple.