TTD chief, EO inspect Brahmotsavam arrangements

Tirumala: TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu along with EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and CVSO Muralikrishna inspected four Mada streets in Tirumala on Sunday.

Later briefing the media, the Chairman said as the annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled from September 24 to October 2, they are doing inspection to oversee the ongoing arrangements for the mega religious fete. He said this year elaborate illumination and flower decorations, besides setting up over 30 plus LED screens to display live telecast of Vahana Sevas and other Brahmotsavam related rituals will be done for the sake of pilgrims.

Earlier, the Chairman and the top brass TTD officials along with the heads of various departments inspected East, South, West and North Mada streets to oversee the arrangements in galleries, Harati points, toilets and mobile toilets in various galleries that are arranged for the comfort of the devotees and many more.

Chief Engineer Satyanarayana, EE Subramanyam, VGOs Ramkumar and Surendra, Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Rajendra Kumar and Somannarayana and other officers were also present.