TTD decides to set up first aid centres at Tirumala during Annual Brahmotsavams

In a proactive move to ensure the well-being of devotees during the upcoming Brahmotsavam of Srivari Salakatla, the medical department of TTD has announced the establishment of eight new first aid centers. This initiative aims to provide uninterrupted medical services to the thousands of devotees expected to attend the event from October 4th to 12th.



Currently, Tirumala and Tirupati host six permanent dispensaries and six first aid centers, catering to the medical needs of both employees and locals. To bolster these existing facilities, additional first aid centers will be strategically set up at key locations including two Narayangiri Gardens in Tirumala, Rambagicha Guest Houses, Matrusree Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Kendra, Shila Toranam, Bata Gangamma Temple, Papanasanam, and 7th Mile.

Under the guidance of the TTD Medical Department, a team of eminent doctors and paramedical staff is being mobilized for the occasion. The medical teams will be equipped with essential medicines and state-of-the-art ambulances to ensure that prompt and effective medical assistance is available at all times.

With these extensive preparations in place, organizers are hopeful that the Brahmotsavam will proceed smoothly, allowing devotees to fully immerse themselves in the spiritual festivities without concern for their health and safety.