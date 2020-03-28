TTD distributes food packets to homeless, migrant labourers in Tirupati

The lockdown situation across the state has hit hard on the lives of homeless poor and migrant labourers who have left in the lurch with no food. As a helping hand, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has initiated the distribution of food packets on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said that TTD provided 15000 food packets from today afternoon and will increase to 20000 packets from the night.

He said that TTD is ready to provide 50000 food packets daily to the needy in the pilgrim city depending on the demand. EO further noted that the food is being prepared in TTD kitchen functioning under Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust (SVAT) for providing free food to visiting pilgrims, which will be utilised now for the needy.

On the other side, Tirupati MLA and TTD trust board invitee Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and other leaders have been seeking TTD to provide assistance to those stranded due to lockdown following the deadly Coronavirus spread.