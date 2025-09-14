TTD EO calls for adoption of modern tech

Tirumala: The TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal carried out surprise inspections at various areas in Tirumala on Saturday morning.

He first inspected the Common Command Control Centre and directed the officials concerned to utilize advanced technology to provide better services to devotees.

He instructed that new software and modern technology should be adopted in line with rapidly changing advancements.

The EO emphasized the need to strengthen the process of tracing missing persons in Tirumala by making it faster and more effective and suggested enhancing the capacity of the Common Command Control Centre by deploying staff in such a way that every inch of Tirumala can be monitored.

He instructed officials to implement facial recognition technology for real-time identification of individuals and monitoring of incidents. On this occasion, the EO also discussed with L&T staff the effective use of technology.

Later, the EO inspected the luggage centres and interacted with the devotees. He enquired them about the time taken between receiving the darshan tokens and completing darshan. The devotees expressed satisfaction with the services being provided by TTD to them.

Subsequently, he visited Vaikuntham Queue Complex–2 and reviewed the facilities offered to devotees. On this occasion, he interacted with Srivari Sevaks from Srikakulam, Nanded in Maharashtra and appreciated their services to devotees.

The EO also instructed the Chief PRO Dr T Ravi to provide enhanced training to Srivari Sevaks so that they can extend better services to the scores of devotees.

CVSO Muralikrishna and heads of departments and other officials accompanied the EO during these inspections.