TTD EO conducts Dial Your EO, says received suggestions on VIP break darshans

TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy has revealed that devotees are seeking a VIP break provision in Tirumala through the Lucky Dip system. During the Dial Your EO program held at the TTD administration building, devotees shared their concerns and suggestions, highlighting issues faced by those selected through Lucky Dip who are reportedly not receiving messages due to signal problems.



Traditionally, the TTD has offered earned services through Luckydip, but devotees are now advocating for VIP break darshans to be included in the Luckydip offerings. A decision on this matter is expected to be announced soon, indicating a potential shift in the services provided through the popular system.

In a bid to enhance devotee experiences, TTD will be distributing Telugu calendars for the first time during the Ugadi celebrations, marking the Telugu New Year. The initial distribution will include 5,000 calendars, catering to the spiritual and cultural needs of the faithful.