TTD EO Dharma Reddy administers polio drops to children in Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy has formally launched pulse polio programme in Tirumala by administering drops to kids. He participated in the pulse polio centre at Vahana Mandapam opposite to Sri Vari temple.

Speaking on this occasion he said that 25 centres were set up in Tirumala to facilitate pilgrims and locals to provide polio drops to their children. Of these 19 were earmarked for pilgrims while the remaining six are for locals and employees.

He appealed everyone to bring their children of the age group 0-5 years to administer the polio drops. Aswini Hospital Superintendent Dr Narmada, Dr Kusuma Kumari, other officials, the paramedical staff took part in the event.